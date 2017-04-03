Piscotty agrees to $33.5 million, 6-year with Cardinals

St. Louis gave another of its young players a long-term contract, agreeing to a $33.5 million, six-year deal with right fielder Stephen Piscotty.

The 26-year-old would have been eligible for arbitration following the 2018 season and free agency after the 2021 season. The deal announced Monday calls for a $2 million signing bonus, salaries of $1 million each in of the first two years, $7 million apiece in 2018 and '19 and $7.25 million in each of the next two years. The Cardinals have a $15 million option for 2023 with a $1 million buyout, and the option price could escalate to $18 million.

Excluding players who had professional experience in Cuba and Japan, he is just the third with fewer than 1,000 major league plate appearances to sign a big league contract worth more than $30 million, after Ryan Braun and Jeff Gyorko.

Piscotty had agreed in February to a one-year deal paying $560,400 in the major leagues and $256,250 in the minors.