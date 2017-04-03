QMJHL Roundup: Olympiques stave off elimination again to force Game 7

SYDNEY, N.S. — The Gatineau Olympiques have forced a Game 7 after being down 3-0 in their first-round Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series.

Mitchell Balmas had a hat trick and Tristan Berube stopped 28 shots as Gatineau downed the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 5-1 on Monday to tie the series 3-3.

Zack MacEwen added the other two goals for the Olympiques, who staved off elimination for the third straight game.

Yannik Bertrand had the lone goal for Cape Breton and Kyle Jessiman made 27 saves.

The Screaming Eagles will host Game 7 on Tuesday.

HUSKIES 5 MOOSEHEADS 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Gabriel Fontaine had a goal and two assists as the Huskies eliminated Halifax from the playoffs in six games.

Tyler Hinam's second-period goal stood as the winner for Rouyn-Noranda. Philippe Myers, Jean-Christophe Beaudin and Mathieu Boucher also scored.

Frederic Aube and Jordan Lepage had goals for the Mooseheads.