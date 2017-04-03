Revolution scores late equalizer vs MLS-leading Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Lee Nguyen scored in the 85th minute as New England Revolution secured a 1-1 draw with the MLS-leading Portland Timbers on Sunday night.

Nguyen's goal, his third of the season, was the first ever for the Revolution at Providence Park.

Diego Valeri opened the scoring with a well-timed volley in the 12th minute, his fifth goal of the year, to give Portland an early lead that lasted until Nguyen scored from a rebound when Timbers goalkeeper Jake Gleeson was down.

The Timbers won three of their first four matches of the season and lead the standings with 10 points and 13 goals overall.

After wins in its first three matches, Portland dropped a match at Eastern Conference-leading Columbus last Saturday. It was one of just three matches last weekend because of international play.