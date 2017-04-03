Tigers-White Sox opener in Chicago postponed because of rain

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have postponed their season opener against the Detroit Tigers because of rain.

With the field drenched and no break in the forecast, the game was called off 101 minutes after the scheduled start Monday. It will be made up on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers are trying to get back to the playoffs after missing the post-season for the second straight year. They finished eight games behind Cleveland in the AL Central and fell just short of a wild card.