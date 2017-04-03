US finalizes playing June 8 Trinidad qualifier in Colorado

CHICAGO — The U.S. Soccer Federation finalized its decision to play its June 8 qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago at Commerce City, Colorado.

The game will start at 7:50 p.m. EDT, the USSF said Monday. The Americans play three days later at Mexico.

In preparation for the matches, the U.S. is likely to play an exhibition earlier in June at Sandy, Utah. All three matches will be played at altitude, with the Rio Utah match at about at 4,500 feet, the Colorado game at 5,200 feet and the Azteca Stadium qualifier 7,820 feet.

After opening the final round of the North and Central American region with a home loss to Mexico and a road defeat at Costa Rica, the U.S. beat Honduras at home and tied at Panama.

Mexico leads the hexagonal with 10 points, followed by Costa Rica with seven, Panama with five, the U.S. and Honduras with four each, and Trinidad with three.