Vikings sign backup QB Case Keenum

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have signed quarterback Case Keenum, acquiring the experienced backup sought for starter Sam Bradford with the unlikelihood that the rehabilitating Teddy Bridgewater will be ready to play this season.

Keenum started nine games in 2016 for the Los Angeles Rams, before they turned to rookie Jared Goff. He had nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while completing 60.9 per cent of his passes for 2,201 yards. Keenum is 9-15 in 24 NFL starts.

After a standout college career with Houston, becoming the NCAA's all-time passing leader with 19,217 yards and 155 touchdowns, Keenum turned pro in the same city in 2012 and spent three years with the Texans.

Keenum is one of seven Texas natives currently on Minnesota's roster. He was with the Rams in St. Louis in 2014 when Bradford missed the season with an ACL tear in his left knee.

Shaun Hill backed up Bridgewater in 2015 and Bradford in 2016, but he was not retained after becoming a free agent.

Bradford took over last year after Bridgewater's serious left knee injury and set the all-time NFL record for completion percentage, holding his own behind a leaky offensive line. Bradford is in the final season of his contract, and Bridgewater could be if the Vikings decide to decline the fifth-year option on his deal.

The only other quarterback on the roster is Taylor Heinicke, whose progress in his second season was set back last summer by a deep cut on his left leg that occurred when he was trying to kick in a locked door a few weeks before training camp.

