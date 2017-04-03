WHL Roundup: Silvertips edge Royals in 5OT during longest game in CHL history

VICTORIA — Cal Babych scored his second goal of the game at 11:36 of the fifth overtime to lift the Everett Silvertips over the Victoria Royals 3-2 on Sunday night and win their first round Western Hockey League playoff series in six games.

At 151 minutes 36 seconds, it's the longest game in WHL and Canadian Hockey League post-season history. The previous record was held between Victoriaville and Hull which lasted 146:31 on March 19, 1999.

Noah Juulsen also chipped in for Everett, which won the best-of-seven series 4-2. Carter Hart finished with 64 saves.

Regan Nagy and Jared Dmytriw, on the power play, replied for the Royals. Griffen Outhouse stopped 72 shots in defeat.

The Silvertips were scoreless on four power plays and Victoria was 1 for 4.

---

HURRICANES 4 REBELS 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Ryan Vandervlis and Alec Baer scored in the second period and Stuart Skinner made 33 saves as Lethbridge forced a seventh game by defeating the Rebels.

Tyler Wong, on the power play, and Jadon Joseph, into an empty net, chipped in during the third for the Hurricanes, who host the decisive game on Tuesday night.

Michael Spacek opened the scoring late in the first period for Red Deer and Riley Lamb turned away 31-of-34 shots.

Evan Polei of the Rebels received a major penalty and game misconduct for checking to the head in the third.

---

ROCKETS 4 BLAZERS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Reid Gardiner scored a hat trick as Kelowna doubled up the Blazers to win its series 4-2.

Dillon Dube had the other and Michael Herringer made 21 saves for the Rockets.

Collin Shirley and Brodi Stuart supplied the offence for Kamloops, which got 31 stops from Connor Ingram.