Burnley beats Stoke 1-0, boosts survival hopes in EPL

BURNLEY, England — Burnley took a giant step toward preserving its Premier League status by beating Stoke 1-0 thanks to George Boyd's second-half goal at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

It was Burnley's first win since Jan. 31 and moved the team up to 35 points — two more than its total from two years ago, when it was relegated. Burnley is eight points above the relegation places.

Boyd swept in his second goal of the season after Jeff Hendrick's cross from the left wing in the 58th.

It was a night of wasted opportunities for Stoke, notably from Austria playmaker Marko Arnautovic, who spurned a series of presentable chances with uncharacteristically sloppy footwork.