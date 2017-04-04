Burriss among 8 minor leaguers suspended for drug violations

NEW YORK — Emmanuel Burriss, a seven-year major league veteran who spent last season with Philadelphia, was among eight players suspended under the sport's minor league drug program.

A 32-year-old on the roster of the Washington's Triple-A Syracuse Chiefs, Burriss was suspended for 50 games after a second positive test for a drug of abuse, the commissioner's office said Tuesday.

He hit .111 with no RBIs in 50 plate appearances over 39 games with the Phillies last season. Burris has a .237 average in a big league career that also included time with San Francisco (2008-12) and Washington (2015).

Four other players received 50-game bans following second positive tests for a drug of abuse: San Francisco catchers catcher Ty Ross (San Jose Giants of the Class A California League) and Cody Brickhouse (rookie level Arizona League Giants), Los Angeles Angels' Keith Grieshaber (rookie level Orem Owlz of the Pioneer League) and Cincinnati right-hander Ian Kahaloa (Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League)

Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Edward Perez, who is with the rookie-level Dominican Summer League Dodgers, was banned for 72 games following a positive test for metabolites of Stanozolol.

Houston shortstop Jonathan Arauz, at Quad Cities of the Midwest League, was suspended for 50 games following a positive test for the banned stimulant Methamphetamine.

Boston shortstop Jeremy Rivera, who is with the Class A Salem Red Sox of the Carolina League, was suspended for 50 games following an unspecified violation of the drug program.