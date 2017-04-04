Canada to face Finland in women's world hockey championship semifinal

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Finland earned another showdown with Canada at the women's world hockey championship.

The Finns blanked Sweden 4-0 in Tuesday's quarter-final and will face the Canadians in Thursday's semifinals. Finland beat Canada for the first time ever 4-3 in the preliminary round.

Sara Sakkinen, Linda Valimaki, Jenni Hiirikoski and Susanna Tapani scored for the Finns. Goaltender Noora Raty made 16 saves for the win.

Sara Grahn turned away 38 of 42 shots in Sweden's net.

Russia and Germany met in a later quarter-final. The winner faces defending championship U.S. in the semifinals.

The Czech Republic doubled Switzerland 4-2 in a relegation-round game.