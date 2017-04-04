Coach detained in Spain as police probe match-fixing
A
A
Share via Email
MADRID — Spanish police investigating match-fixing have detained the coach of a third-division club that lost 12-0 to Barcelona's "B'' team over the weekend.
Police say Eldense coach Filippo Vito di Pierro, who is Italian, was detained Monday in the small eastern city of Elda. Authorities detained him after interrogating some Eldense players following a complaint made by the club's president.
Eldense temporarily ceased its sporting activities on Sunday, a day after the loss sealed its relegation.
The 12-0 loss equaled a record for Spain's third division. Extremadura routed Portuense by the same score in 1993.
Di Pierro was acting as one of Eldense's coaches alongside Fran Ruiz Casares. Spanish media said the Italian was in the process of having his head-coaching license certified.
Most Popular
-
Em-barking on a new project: Halifax puppy foster families needed
-
Dartmouth woman caught driving 66 km/h over the speed limit charged with stunting
-
Tristan Cleveland: Why six-storey wooden buildings are good news for Halifax
-
'Assume everything has fentanyl': Casual users warned about contaminated party drugs