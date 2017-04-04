Deeney scores as 10-man Watford beats West Brom 2-0
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WATFORD, England — Troy Deeney's 100th league goal for Watford helped his side move to mid-table safety in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion, despite being down to 10 men for nearly half an hour on Tuesday.
The Watford captain set up the home side's opener after 13 minutes, knocking the ball down for M'Baye Niang, who cut inside before firing into the top-right corner.
Niang returned the
West Brom was thrown a lifeline by the 65th minute dismissal of Watford defender Miguel Britos, after he brought down substitute Salomon Rondon for his second yellow card, but the home side managed to hold on for a valuable win.