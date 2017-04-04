Deeney scores as 10-man Watford beats West Brom 2-0

WATFORD, England — Troy Deeney's 100th league goal for Watford helped his side move to mid-table safety in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion, despite being down to 10 men for nearly half an hour on Tuesday.

The Watford captain set up the home side's opener after 13 minutes, knocking the ball down for M'Baye Niang, who cut inside before firing into the top-right corner.

Niang returned the favour shortly after the re-start, curling a pass over the top of the West Brom defence for Deeney to tuck a shot beneath goalkeeper Ben Foster. Though now in the top-flight, Deeney has also played for the club at Championship level.