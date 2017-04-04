Laine scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2 for 5th straight win

ST. LOUIS — Patrik Laine scored twice and Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Tuesday night for their season-high fifth straight victory.

Mark Stuart and Nikolaj Ehlers also had a goal and an assist apiece for the Jets, who swept the five-game season series against the Blues for the first time in franchise history. Blake Wheeler, Bryan Little and Mathieu Perreault each had two assists, and Michael Hutchinson made 24 saves for Winnipeg.

Alex Pietrangelo and Jori Lehtera scored for the Blues, who had their season-best point streak snapped at nine games. Jake Allen made 20 saves before being pulled for Carter Hutton in the third period.

The Jets scored three times in 62-second span early in the second.

Laine tied the game on a rebound at 1:47. Ehlers gave the Jets the lead on a wraparound at 2:01. Stuart made it 3-1 when his slap shot bounced off a pair of Blues players and deflected over Allen into the net at 2:49.

Lehtera got the Blues back into it at 4:38 of the second, cutting Winnipeg's lead to 3-2. Lehtera, who hadn't scored since Feb. 16, missed the previous 12 games with a concussion.

Scheifele gave the Jets an insurance goal at 4:48 of the third. Allen initially appeared to make a dazzling glove save on Scheifele's shot, but Winnipeg challenged and the replay showed the momentum of the shot carried Allen's glove across the goal line.

Laine's second goal of the game chased Allen at 9:02 of the third.

Pietrangelo gave the Blues a 1-0 lead just 35 seconds into the game. Pietrangelo stopped a clearing attempt and followed his initial backhand shot with a rebound for his career-high 13th goal.

The last time the Blues gave up five goals was Jan. 31 against the Jets.

NOTES: Lehtera (head) rejoined the lineup, making Blues forward Dmitrij Jaskin a healthy scratch. . Jets D Tyler Myers (lower body), out since Nov. 11, took part in the morning skate but did not play. . Blues forward Alexander Steen notched his 162nd goal with the Blues on Sunday, surpassing Jorgen Pettersson as the highest-scoring Swede in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Jets: At the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.