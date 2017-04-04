Late Ibrahimovic penalty salvages United 1-1 draw vs Everton

MANCHESTER, England — Zlatan Ibrahimovic converted a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time as Manchester United salvaged a 1-1 draw against Everton to extend its unbeaten run in the Premier League to 20 matches on Tuesday.

In a dramatic finish, Everton defender Ashley Williams blocked a shot by United substitute Luke Shaw with his hand — earning him a straight red card — and Ibrahimovic slotted home the resulting spot kick on his return from a three-match domestic ban.

Phil Jagielka put Everton ahead in the 22nd minute, and the visitors came agonizingly close to only a second win at United in their last 24 trips to Old Trafford.

Despite the point earned, it was another blow to United's ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League through a top-four finish in the league. Jose Mourinho's side is four points behind fourth-place Manchester City with nine games left and has a busy schedule, especially in April, as it is involved in the Europa League.