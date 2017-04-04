LEADING OFF: Sale makes Boston debut; Bartolo back in Citi
A look at what's happening all around the majors Wednesday:
FIRST IMPRESSIONS
Chris Sale makes his much-anticipated Boston debut when the Red Sox host Pittsburgh at Fenway Park. Sale, an All-Star each of the past five seasons, was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago White Sox. Jameson Taillon, drafted No. 2 overall in 2010, pitches for the Pirates. Taillon is 5-4 with a 3.38 ERA in 18 major league starts.
BART IS BACK
LOOKING FOR NO. 1
The White Sox host Detroit and try again to give Rick Renteria his first victory since taking over as manager. Chicago had a hard time keeping Tigers hitters in the ballpark during a 6-3 loss in the season opener Tuesday. JaCoby Jones, Nick Castellanos and Ian Kinsler all homered for Detroit, which could be without slugger Justin Upton in the second game. He exited the opener because of a bruised left knee.
HELP WANTED
Coming off a solid spring, Taijuan Walker makes his Arizona debut when he starts against Matt Moore and the San Francisco Giants. The Diamondbacks obtained Walker from Seattle in an
ROCKIES ROAD
Colorado right-hander Tyler Chatwood hopes the success he had on the road last season carries over to 2017. He'll make his first start of the year at Miller Park against the Milwaukee Brewers. Chatwood was 8-1 with a franchise-record 1.69 ERA in 80 innings away from home last year.