LEADING OFF: Sale makes Boston debut; Bartolo back in Citi

A look at what's happening all around the majors Wednesday:

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Chris Sale makes his much-anticipated Boston debut when the Red Sox host Pittsburgh at Fenway Park. Sale, an All-Star each of the past five seasons, was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago White Sox. Jameson Taillon, drafted No. 2 overall in 2010, pitches for the Pirates. Taillon is 5-4 with a 3.38 ERA in 18 major league starts.

BART IS BACK

Bartolo Colon, a fan favourite at Citi Field the past three years, makes his Atlanta Braves debut when he starts the second game of the season against his former Mets teammates in New York. Colon received a standing ovation before the opener and tipped his cap to the crowd. The portly right-hander, who turns 44 in May, went 44-34 with a 3.90 ERA for the Mets from 2014-16. He led the team in wins (15), starts (33) and innings (191 2/3) last season before signing a $12.5 million, one-year contract with Atlanta in November. "He meant as much as anybody on this team," Mets second baseman Neil Walker said Monday. On the mound for New York is right-hander Jacob deGrom, who returns from Sept. 21 surgery to reposition the ulnar nerve in his right elbow.

LOOKING FOR NO. 1

The White Sox host Detroit and try again to give Rick Renteria his first victory since taking over as manager. Chicago had a hard time keeping Tigers hitters in the ballpark during a 6-3 loss in the season opener Tuesday. JaCoby Jones, Nick Castellanos and Ian Kinsler all homered for Detroit, which could be without slugger Justin Upton in the second game. He exited the opener because of a bruised left knee.

HELP WANTED

Coming off a solid spring, Taijuan Walker makes his Arizona debut when he starts against Matt Moore and the San Francisco Giants. The Diamondbacks obtained Walker from Seattle in an off-season trade, hoping he would help a pitching staff that finished last year with a 5.09 ERA, tied with Minnesota for worst in the majors.

ROCKIES ROAD