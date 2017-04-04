McCann and Gonzalez help Astros over Mariners 2-1

HOUSTON — Brian McCann and Marwin Gonzalez homered to back a solid start by Lance McCullers and help the Houston Astros to a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

McCann's homer off Hisashi Iwakuma (0-1) put Houston up 1-0 in the third inning, and Gonzalez broke a 1-all tie with his solo shot to left- centre in the sixth inning.

McCullers (1-0), slowed by injuries for chunks of last season, allowed one run and five hits while fanning seven in six innings. Will Harris pitched a perfect seventh, Luke Gregerson allowed one hit in the eighth and Ken Giles finished with a one-hit ninth for his second save.

Danny Valencia had two hits and drove in a run, the Mariners' only one in two games against the Astros.

Gonzalez is 12 for 27 with two homers and four RBIs against Iwakuma, who allowed both runs, four hits and three walks in six innings. He didn't allow a hit until McCann's homer to left field.

Mitch Haniger doubled to start the fourth inning before McCullers intentionally walked Kyle Seager with two outs. An RBI single by Danny Valencia tied it and Leonys Martin reached on an error by Gonzalez at first, loading the bases, but Mike Zunino grounded out.

Jarrod Dyson hit an inning-ending groundout with two on in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: Ace Felix Hernandez, who left Monday's start after the fifth inning with tightness in a groin, was still dealing with the problem but said he expects to take his next turn in the rotation.

Astros: Houston starter Collin McHugh is to make am injury rehabilitation start for Triple-A Fresno on Thursday. McHugh opened the season on the 10-day DL after dealing with "dead arm."

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP James Paxton starts in the third game of this series on Wednesday. Paxton was 6-7 with a 3.79 ERA in 20 starts last season.