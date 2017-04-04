Monday's Games
Women's Hockey World Championship
At Plymouth, Mich.
Canada 8 Russia 0
Switzerland 4 Germany 2
Sweden 3 Czech Republic 1
United States 5 Finland 3
---
NHL
Detroit 5 Ottawa 4 (SO)
Toronto 4 Buffalo 2
Montreal 4 Florida 1
---
NBA
Minnesota 110 Portland 109
---
NCAA Championship
At Glendale, Ariz.
North Carolina 71 Gonzaga 65
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 3 Toronto 2 (11 innings)
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Minnesota 7 Kansas City 1
Cleveland 8 Texas 5
Houston 3 Seattle 0
Oakland 4 L.A. Angels 2
National League
Washington 4 Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 6 Atlanta 0
Boston 5 Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 7 Milwaukee 5
Philadelphia 4 Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 14 San Diego 3
Interleague
Boston 5 Pittsburgh 3
---
