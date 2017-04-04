Sports

Monday's Games

Women's Hockey World Championship

At Plymouth, Mich.

Canada 8 Russia 0

Switzerland 4 Germany 2

Sweden 3 Czech Republic 1

United States 5 Finland 3

---

NHL

Detroit 5 Ottawa 4 (SO)

Toronto 4 Buffalo 2

Montreal 4 Florida 1

---

NBA

Minnesota 110 Portland 109

---

NCAA Championship

At Glendale, Ariz.

North Carolina 71 Gonzaga 65

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 3 Toronto 2 (11 innings)

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Minnesota 7 Kansas City 1

Cleveland 8 Texas 5

Houston 3 Seattle 0

Oakland 4 L.A. Angels 2

National League

Washington 4 Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 6 Atlanta 0

Boston 5 Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 7 Milwaukee 5

Philadelphia 4 Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 14 San Diego 3

Interleague

Boston 5 Pittsburgh 3

---

