Montreal Alouettes sign veteran offensive lineman Olafioye to extension

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed American offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye to a three-year contract extension through the 2019 season Tuesday.

Montreal acquired the six-foot-six, 325-pound Olafioye from the B.C. Lions last week.

The Alouettes also released veteran quarterback Jonathan Crompton.

Olafioye, 29, is a six-time CFL all-star and was the league's top lineman in 2012. The seven-year veteran has made 126 straight starts.

"We are extremely happy about the turn of events and that we were able to agree on a three-year term with a player that will play an important role in our offence this upcoming season as well as the ones to follow," GM Kavis Reed said in a statement,

The six-foot-four, 225-pound Crompton joined the Alouettes in 2014, winning nine-of-13 games he started.