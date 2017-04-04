Montreal Alouettes sign veteran offensive lineman Olafioye to extension
MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed American offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye to a three-year contract extension through the 2019 season Tuesday.
Montreal acquired the six-foot-six, 325-pound Olafioye from the B.C. Lions last week.
The Alouettes also released veteran quarterback Jonathan Crompton.
Olafioye, 29, is a six-time CFL all-star and was the league's top lineman in 2012. The seven-year veteran has made 126 straight starts.
"We are extremely happy about the turn of events and that we were able to agree on a three-year term with a player that will play an important role in our offence this upcoming season as well as the ones to follow," GM Kavis Reed said in a statement,
The six-foot-four, 225-pound Crompton joined the Alouettes in 2014, winning nine-of-13 games he started.
"We thank Jonathan for all that he has done for this team," said Reed. "Even though he was injured through most of the last two seasons, he always kept a positive attitude, while maintaining an excellent work ethic."