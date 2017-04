NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard Archie Goodwin to a multiyear contract.

Goodwin has played in seven games since signing the first of two 10-day contracts on March 25. He has averaged 6.6 points while shooting 57.1 per cent (16 of 28) from the field.

Goodwin was a first-round pick in the 2013 draft out of Kentucky and has previously played for Phoenix and New Orleans. He has averaged 6.2 points in 160 games.