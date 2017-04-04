NHL stars react to league's decision not to go to Pyeongchang Olympics

The NHL announced Monday that it will not be participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Here's what some of the league's top players said in response:

---

"It is crap. That's pretty much what I think. It's going to do more damage to this sport than people realize, and whoever made that decision obviously doesn't know what they are doing."

— Senators defenceman Erik Karlsson, a silver medallist with Sweden at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia

---

"It's beyond disappointing. For myself it's an opportunity to showcase yourself on a world stage. We're very, very proud of our hockey community in Canada and not being able to represent your country is very disappointing."

— Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, an Olympic gold medallist from the Sochi Games

---

"It's extremely disappointing. We want to be there, it's good for the league, good for everybody, good for the owners, good for the players, and good for expanding the game. It's extremely disappointing, we'll see what happens and how the reaction goes but we're not too happy about it."

— Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty, who was on the United States team that placed fourth at Sochi

---

"I haven't really seen a statement yet, but I'm really not surprised either. They probably want something from us as always."

— Detroit Red Wings Henrik Zetterberg, also a member of the silver-medal winning Swedish team in 2014

---

"Disappointing news, @NHL won't be part of the Olympics 2018. A huge opportunity to market the game at the biggest stage is wasted..

"But most of all, disappointing for all the players that can't be part of the most special adventure in sports.."

— New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist of Sweden, in two separate tweets

---

"I'm just going to tell you I'm disappointed."