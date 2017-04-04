OHL Roundup: Frontenacs, Knights advance in playoffs with Game 7 wins

KINGSTON, Ont. — Linus Nyman's second goal of the night came in overtime as the Kingston Frontenacs topped the Hamilton Bulldogs 3-2 on Tuesday to win their Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

Jason Robertson also scored as Kingston reeled off three unanswered goal to win the best-of-seven series 4-3. Jeremy Helvig made 23 saves for the win.

The Frontenacs will face the Peterborough Petes in the next round of the post-season starting on Thursday.

Matt Luff and Michael Cramarossa built a 2-0 lead for Hamilton. Dawson Carty stopped 18 shots in net for the Bulldogs.

Kingston did not score on its two power plays and Hamilton had no man advantages.

---

KNIGHTS 3 SPITFIRES 2

LONDON, Ont. — Olli Juolevi put away the power-play winner at the 12:49 mark of the third period as the Knights eliminated Windsor from the OHL's playoffs in seven games.

Janne Kuokkanen and Max Jones both scored in the second period for London, which will face the Erie Otters starting Thursday.