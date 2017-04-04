Plant that makes Major League Baseball jerseys changes hands

EASTON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania manufacturer that makes Major League Baseball uniforms is getting a new owner and assurances its high-profile work will continue.

Officials said Tuesday licensed gear merchandiser Fanatics Inc. signed an agreement to buy VF Corp.'s Licensed Sports Group and with it the 600-worker Majestic Athletic plant in Easton where team jerseys and fan apparel are made.

Major League Baseball in December announced Under Armour will begin supplying its uniforms in 2020.

A spokesman for Fanatics says the Easton plant is expected to continue making jerseys and fan items after that date.