QMJHL: Fournier scores twice as Screaming Eagles advance in playoffs

SYDNEY, N.S. — Jordan Ty Fournier scored his second goal of the night in overtime as the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles downed the Gatineau Olympiques 5-4 on Tuesday to advance to the next round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Massimo Carozza also had a pair of goals as Cape Breton won the best-of-seven series 4-3. Drake Batherson opened scoring for the Screaming Eagles and Kyle Jessiman made 26 saves for the win.

Shawn Boudrias, Anthony Gagnon, Alexandre Landreville and Yakov Trenin supplied the offence for Gatineau. Tristan Berube stopped 32 shot in net.