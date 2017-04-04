Rychel scores twice, Marlies beat IceCaps 5-2 for seventh straight win

TORONTO — The Toronto Marlies scored five unanswered goals in a 5-2 win over the St. John's IceCaps in American Hockey League action Tuesday.

After the IceCaps took a 2-0 lead just 51 seconds into the second period, Frederik Gauthier got Toronto's offence rolling with a short-handed goal at 9:29 of the frame.

Justin Holl tied the game late in the second, then Brendan Leipsic gave Toronto a 3-2 lead 23 seconds into the third.

Kerby Rychel sealed the Marlies' seventh win in a row with a pair of third-period goals, including an empty-netter.

Max Freiberg and Charles Hudon opened the scoring for the IceCaps.

Garret Sparks stopped 20-of-22 shots for the Marlies (40-26-5), while Yann Danis turned aside 29 shots for the IceCaps (33-28-10).