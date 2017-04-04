Scores and Schedule
Monday's Games
Women's Hockey World Championship
At Plymouth, Mich.
Canada 8 Russia 0
Switzerland 4 Germany 2
Sweden 3 Czech Republic 1
United States 5 Finland 3
---
NHL
Detroit 5 Ottawa 4 (SO)
Toronto 4 Buffalo 2
Montreal 4 Florida 1
---
NBA
Minnesota 110 Portland 109
---
NCAA Championship
At Glendale, Ariz.
North Carolina 71 Gonzaga 65
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 3 Toronto 2 (11 innings)
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Minnesota 7 Kansas City 1
Cleveland 8 Texas 5
Houston 3 Seattle 0
Oakland 4 L.A. Angels 2
National League
Washington 4 Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 6 Atlanta 0
Boston 5 Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 7 Milwaukee 5
Philadelphia 4 Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 14 San Diego 3
Interleague
Boston 5 Pittsburgh 3
---
Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
Women's Hockey World Championship
At Plymouth, Mich.
Quarter-finals
Germany vs. Finland, 3:35 or 7:35 p.m.
Russia vs. Sweden, 3:35 or 7:35 p.m.
---
NHL
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
St. John's at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 11 a.m.
San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.
---
NBA
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 8 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
National League
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
---
