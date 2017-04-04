Sports

Scores and Schedule

Monday's Games

Women's Hockey World Championship

At Plymouth, Mich.

Canada 8 Russia 0

Switzerland 4 Germany 2

Sweden 3 Czech Republic 1

United States 5 Finland 3

---

NHL

Detroit 5 Ottawa 4 (SO)

Toronto 4 Buffalo 2

Montreal 4 Florida 1

---

NBA

Minnesota 110 Portland 109

---

NCAA Championship

At Glendale, Ariz.

North Carolina 71 Gonzaga 65

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 3 Toronto 2 (11 innings)

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Minnesota 7 Kansas City 1

Cleveland 8 Texas 5

Houston 3 Seattle 0

Oakland 4 L.A. Angels 2

National League

Washington 4 Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 6 Atlanta 0

Boston 5 Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 7 Milwaukee 5

Philadelphia 4 Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 14 San Diego 3

Interleague

Boston 5 Pittsburgh 3

---

Tuesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

Women's Hockey World Championship

At Plymouth, Mich.

Quarter-finals

Germany vs. Finland, 3:35 or 7:35 p.m.

Russia vs. Sweden, 3:35 or 7:35 p.m.

---

NHL

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

St. John's at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 11 a.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

---

NBA

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 8 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

---

