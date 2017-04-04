Scott Kosmachuk lifts Manitoba Moose over Grand Rapids Griffins 3-1

WINNIPEG — Scott Kosmachuk had the eventual winner near the midway point of the second period as the Manitoba Moose beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-1 on Tuesday in American Hockey League play.

Francis Beauvillier assisted on Kosmachuk's goal and put the puck into an empty net for some insurance for Manitoba (26-36-9), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Danick Gauthier opened scoring in the first and Eric Comrie made 35 saves for the win.

Matt Lorito had a short-handed goal for Grand Rapids (43-22-5) and Jared Coreau stopped 24-of-26 shots.