Senators owner Melnyk headlines Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame class of 2017

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk is being recognized for his accomplishments in another sport: horse racing.

Melnyk was announced as one of the 10 inductees in the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame's Class of 2017 on Tuesday night. He'll be entering in the builder's category.

Entering the Hall along with Melnyk in the thoroughbred category are trainer Harold Barroby, and communicator Curtis Stock as well as horses Quiet Resolve, and South Ocean.

Standardbred inductees include trainer/driver Blair Burgess and builder Dr. Gordon Gilbertson along with Mach Three, Elegantimage and Happy Lady.

Melnyk is the recipient of 12 Sovereign Awards including Outstanding Owner in 2007 and both Outstanding Owner and Breeder in 2009.