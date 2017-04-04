Sens' playoff push gets unexpected boost with return of forward MacArthur

OTTAWA — Clarke MacArthur will make his surprising season debut for the Ottawa Senators, months after it looked like his entire season would be lost due to persistent concussion issues.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion announced MacArthur's return to the lineup before the team's game tonight against the visiting Detroit Red Wings.

The Senators said in January that the 31-year-old forward was being shut down for the season after consultation with team doctors. MacArthur suffered a concussion in training camp, his fourth since joining the Senators 18 months ago, and hasn't suited up for the team since Oct. 14, 2015.

But MacArthur insisted at the time that he was symptom-free and said that he still planned to return this season.

MacArthur scored a career-high 24 goals in 2013-14, his first season with Ottawa, signing a five-year extension worth US$23.25 million the following off-season. He played just four games last season due to concussion issues.