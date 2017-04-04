Sharks Cs Thornton, Couture remain sidelined by injuries

SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose Sharks centres Joe Thornton and Logan Couture remain sidelined by injuries with no timeline for their return.

Couture has been out since he had several teeth knocked out when he was hit in the face with a puck in Nashville on March 25. Thornton hurt his left knee on Sunday in Vancouver.

Coach Peter DeBoer says he does expect both players back eventually but said they are both listed as day to day until they return. DeBoer says he has no timeframe for when that will be.

Couture has 25 goals and 27 assists. Thornton has seven goals and 43 assists.