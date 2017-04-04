Westbrook ties triple-double mark; Thunder top Bucks 110-79

OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook matched Oscar Robertson's single-season record with his 41st triple-double and helped the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-79 on Tuesday night.

Westbrook clinched his seventh straight triple-double on an assist to Taj Gibson with 9:17 left in the third quarter. The crowd stood and chanted "MVP! MVP!" long after the assist. He later waved to the crowd after play stopped . He finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists.

Robertson set the record during the 1961-62 season, and Westbrook can break it Wednesday in Memphis. Westbrook also moved into a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for fourth on the career list with his 78th triple-double.

Enes Kanter scored 17 points for the Thunder, who posted their largest victory margin of the season.

Michael Beasley scored 14 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks.

Milwaukee had been one of the league's hottest teams. Jason Kidd was voted Eastern Conference Coach of the Month after leading the Bucks to a 14-4 record in March, and though they lost to Dallas on Sunday, their recent success gained the Thunder's full attention.

Westbrook had 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists at halftime to help Oklahoma City take a 63-39 lead. He hit a 3-pointer with 8.6 seconds left in the first half to reach double figures in points.

Westbrook got his 10th rebound and 10th assist six seconds apart. He left the game for good with 2:35 left in the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Kidd is third with 107 career triple-doubles, making him the next player Westbrook would reach. ... Milwaukee made just 3 of 18 3-pointers and shot just 36 per cent overall.

Thunder: Westbrook has matched a career best with his seven straight triple-doubles. ... The Thunder improved to 32-9 this season when Westbrook gets a triple-double. ... G Alex Abrines left the game in the second quarter with a sprained left knee and did not return. He made 4 of 6 3-pointers in 12 minutes.

