WHL Roundup: Broncos top Warriors in Game 7 to advance to second round

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — The Swift Current Broncos are moving on to the second round of the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Glenn Gawdin's goal early in the third period stood as the winner as Swift Current edged the Moose Jaw Warriors 3-2 on Monday in Game 7 of their best-of-seven series.

Colby Sissons and Tyler Steenbergen, on a power play, also scored for the Broncos.

Josh Brook scored and assisted on Justin Almeida's goal to provide the offence for Moose Jaw.

Swift Current goaltender Jordan Papirny made 39 saves. Zach Sawchenko stopped 27 shots in the losing effort.

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 COUGARS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Alex Overhardt's goal midway through the second period stood as the winner to lift Portland over the Cougars and into the second round of the playoffs.

Ryan Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Winterhawks, who won the best-of-seven series 4-2. Keegan Iverson and Colton Veloso rounded out the offence.

Kody McDonald scored for Prince George and earned an assist on Colby McAuley's goal.