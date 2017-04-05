Arsenal overcomes West Ham with inspired second half

LONDON — An inspired second-half display gave Arsenal a much-needed 3-0 victory on Wednesday as West Ham continued its fall towards the Premier League relegation zone.

A goalkeeping error from Darren Randolph allowed Mesut Ozil to give Arsenal the lead before Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud wrapped up the victory.

Arsene Wenger and his side had came into the game under increasing pressure having won just one of its previous six league games. But the home side overcame a lacklustre first half to reignite its challenge for a Champions League qualification place.

While the victory offers at least temporary respite for Wenger and Arsenal, a fifth consecutive defeat for West Ham leaves the club just five points above the relegation zone and its manager Slaven Bilic facing further speculation over his future.

Arsenal had failed to assert itself in the first period as West Ham threatened through a Manuel Lanzini free kick before Mark Noble drove narrowly wide after stealing possession inside the Arsenal half.

The hosts did eventually begin to find some joy down the right flank, with West Ham left back Arthur Masuaku struggling to cope with the pace and trickery of Hector Bellerin and Walcott.

Walcott and Danny Welbeck wasted clear openings, while the former was denied a penalty when he went down under Arthur Masuaku's challenge.

The warning signs were there for West Ham as only last-ditch defending from Jose Fonte and James Collins ensured it went in level at the break, with the central defensive duo blocking close-range efforts from Bellerin and Mohamed Elneny.

Arsenal emerged for the second half with the sort of attacking verve it has lacked in recent weeks, although West Ham did contribute to its own downfall.

Jose Fonte's poor clearance went straight to Ozil and the Germany midfielder sent a tame left-foot effort toward the bottom corner that Randolph allowed to squirm under his body in the 58th minute.

With the pressure relieved, Arsenal's quality increased.

Ten minutes after the opener, Ozil played a one-two with Alexis Sanchez before crossing for Walcott who coolly placed the ball into the bottom corner.

Welbeck and Bellerin came close to extending the lead before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set up fellow substitute Giroud to bend the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box in the 83rd minute.