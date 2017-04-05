Axel Holmstrom scores winner, Griffins edge Moose 2-1 in overtime
WINNIPEG — Axel Holmstrom scored 2:11 into overtime as the Grand Rapids Griffins edged the Manitoba Moose 2-1 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.
Evgeny Svechnikov scored in regulation and assisted on Holmstrom's winner for the Griffins (44-22-5), with Holmstrom also picking up an assist for a two-point night. Jared Coreau made 20 saves for the victory.
Scott Kosmachuk gave the Moose (26-36-10) a short-lived 1-0 midway through the second period.
Jamie Phillips stopped 40-of-42 shots for the Winnipeg Jets' AHL affiliate.
Grand Rapids went 1 for 6 on the power play while Manitoba failed to score on three chances with the man advantage.
