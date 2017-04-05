Sports

Bad weather forecast prompts postponement of Cubs-Cards game

ST. LOUIS — The finale of the three-game, season-opening series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs has been postponed.

The Cardinals said Wednesday afternoon's game was pushed back a day with severe weather forecast expected into the evening.

The two teams will make up the game Thursday afternoon.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular