Bounce back: LeBron, Love lift Cavs

CLEVELAND — The defence was tenacious. The offence flowed like it hasn't in months, with crisp ball movement leading to a deadly volley of 3-pointers that lit up the scoreboard.

For 12 glorious minutes, the Cavaliers were themselves again. Everything was in place.

No drama, no disagreements.

"That's us," Kevin Love said.

LeBron James notched his second straight triple-double and Love scored 28 as Cleveland warmed up for a big game in Boston by dropping 18 3-pointers in a 122-102 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

Kyrie Irving added 24 points and J.R. Smith 19 for the Cavs, who made nine 3s and scored 43 in a dazzling third quarter to turn a tight game into a blowout.

There were no on-court issues following Sunday's emotional and exhausting, double-overtime victory as the defending champions moved into a tie with the Celtics atop the Eastern Conference. The teams will meet Wednesday for first place and temporary ownership of the top seed and home-court advantage until the NBA Finals.

As regular-season games go, it's significant. James, though, isn't making too much of the matchup.

"I'm not one to get caught up in the regular season. I'm sorry. I've been to six straight Finals, man. I'm the last person to ask about a regular-season game," he said.

The Cavs became the third team in league history to reach 1,000 3s in a season, joining Golden State (1,077 last season) and Houston, which has dropped 1,109 this season.

James finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists before checking out with 5:11 left. On Sunday, he apologized for an argument with centre Tristan Thompson, a flare-up that raised questions about the Cavs' chemistry.

The mood was much more upbeat after Cleveland's third straight win, with James saying he's feeling good about his team.