Bundy stymies Blue Jays and Orioles hit 2 HRs in 3-1 victory

BALTIMORE — Dylan Bundy struck out eight over seven impressive innings, and the Baltimore Orioles used home runs by Adam Jones and Chris Davis to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Wednesday night.

Making his 15th career start, Bundy (1-0) allowed one run and four hits. The 2011 first-round draft pick did not issue a walk and retired 14 of the last 15 batters he faced.

Bundy went 10-6 last year, his first full season in the big leagues. The 24-year-old is being counted on this season to build on that performance, and the right-hander certainly did not disappoint in his 2017 debut.

Brad Brach pitched the eighth and Zach Britton got three outs to earn his first save and seal the two-game sweep. After Toronto loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, Britton got former Oriole Steve Pearce to bounce into a 6-4-3 double play.

Jones hit a two-run drive in the third inning and Davis added a solo shot in the fourth. Both homers were off J.A. Happ, who went 20-4 last year — including 2-0 against the Orioles.

Happ (0-1) struck out nine in seven innings. The left-hander gave up five hits and walked none.

Bundy retired the first seven batters before Toronto used three straight singles — the last by Devon Travis — to take a 1-0 lead in the third. With runners on the corners, Bundy struck out Josh Donaldson and retired Jose Bautista on a line drive to first base.

Jones connected with a runner on in the bottom half. It was his 223rd home run with Baltimore, tying him with Rafael Palmeiro for fifth place on the team list.

Davis made it 3-1 in the fourth, and Bundy made the lead stand up.

SEEING THE LIGHT

The Orioles unveiled their newly installed LED lights for the first night game of the season. In becoming the 12th major league team with LED lights, the Orioles say the new setup will reduce energy consumption by 54 per cent compared to the previous system.

HARD HIT

Kevin Pillar slammed into the centre field wall while pulling in a drive by Jones to end the third inning. Pillar stayed on the ground briefly after making the catch before jogging back to the dugout with a nice applause from the Baltimore crowd.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: Closer Roberto Osuna (neck strain) is "feeling better" and is expected to spend the minimum time on the 10-day DL before being activated Tuesday, manager John Gibbons said.

Orioles: Setup man Darren O'Day was ready for action after missing Monday's game with flu-like symptoms. "There's never a good time to get the flu, but opening day is not the best," he said Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman takes the mound Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series in Tampa Bay. Toronto went 8-11 against the Rays last year.

Orioles: Following a day off, Baltimore begins a three-game series against the visiting Yankees on Friday night.

