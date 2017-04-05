Cavs' Thompson injures thumb, ends NBA playing streak
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers starting
Thompson got hurt during the third quarter of Tuesday's win over Orlando and didn't travel with the team. The Cavs said an MRI confirmed the sprain and Thompson will miss at least two games, ending his streak of consecutive games played at 447 — the longest in team history and the longest active streak in league.
Thompson will miss Wednesday's game against the Celtics and Friday's game at home against Atlanta to undergo further treatment.
The defending NBA champions have dealt with numerous injuries all season and had only started getting back to full strength.
Thompson is averaging 8.1 points and 9.3 rebounds in 77 games.
