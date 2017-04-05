Sports

Cavs' Thompson injures thumb, ends NBA playing streak

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, right, drives against Chicago Bulls' Cameron Payne in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Cleveland. Cavaliers starting center Tristan Thompson sprained his right thumb and will miss Cleveland‚Äôs first-place showdown with Boston on Wednesday night, April 5, 2017. Thompson got hurt during the third quarter of Tuesday‚Äôs win over Orlando and did not travel with the team. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CLEVELAND — Cavaliers starting centre Tristan Thompson sprained his right thumb, will miss Cleveland's first-place showdown with Boston and snap his NBA playing streak.

Thompson got hurt during the third quarter of Tuesday's win over Orlando and didn't travel with the team. The Cavs said an MRI confirmed the sprain and Thompson will miss at least two games, ending his streak of consecutive games played at 447 — the longest in team history and the longest active streak in league.

Thompson will miss Wednesday's game against the Celtics and Friday's game at home against Atlanta to undergo further treatment.

The defending NBA champions have dealt with numerous injuries all season and had only started getting back to full strength.

Thompson is averaging 8.1 points and 9.3 rebounds in 77 games.

