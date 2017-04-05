Colon sharp at old home, Kemp leads Braves over Mets in 12th
NEW YORK — Bartolo Colon drew all sorts of nods, taps and tributes in his return to Citi Field during a sharp debut for Atlanta, and Matt Kemp's third double of the game in the 12th inning led the Braves over the New York Mets 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Kemp's two-out, bases-loaded liner off Rafael Montero (0-1) gave Atlanta its first win of the season after losing on opening day. Jim Johnson (1-0) worked two scoreless innings.
Colon was perhaps the most popular Mets player over the previous three seasons. He led the team in wins, starts and innings last year, then became a free agent and signed with a guaranteed spot in the Braves' rotation.
