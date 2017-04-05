Hazard double returns Chelsea to winning path with City win

LONDON — Eden Hazard's double guided Chelsea to a 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Wednesday, ensuring the runaway leaders swiftly recovered from a weekend setback and prevented Tottenham from opening up the title race.

A shock loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday halted Chelsea's serene path to the trophy, but normal service was resumed at Stamford Bridge to leave Pep Guardiola's City with a fight just to hold onto fourth place.

With Tottenham storming back to win 3-1 at Swansea in a game that finished slightly earlier, Chelsea had an anxious conclusion to retain its seven-point lead over the north London club.

It was a night to forget for the goalkeepers in west London.

Willy Caballero allowed Hazard's deflected to shot to go past him far too easily in the 10th minute after the City goalkeeper sunk to his knees too early.

However susceptible Caballero was for the opener, it was nothing compared to Thibaut Courtois' calamity when the Belgium goalkeeper inexplicably cleared the ball straight to David Silva. The Spaniard surged through open space and a stinging shot was parried by Courtois straight into the path of Aguero, who had a simple tap in in the 26th minute.

At the other end, Caballero did dive correctly to save Hazard's penalty nine minutes later but the winger was primed to slot in the rebound in the 35th minute as Chelsea completed the double over City this season.