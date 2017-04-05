Hull beats Middlesbrough 4-2, out of EPL relegation zone

HULL, England — Hull gave its Premier League survival hopes a lift and pushed Middlesbrough closer to the drop with a 4-2 victory in a pulsating game between two relegation-threatened teams on Wednesday.

Hull recovered from conceding in the fifth minute to pick up its fifth victory in six unbeaten home games since coach Marco Silva was hired in early January.

It's a record at KCOM Stadium that could keep Silva's team up, with the win seeing Hull climb out of the relegation zone at Swansea's expense. Swansea conceded three late goals to lose 3-1 to Tottenham on Wednesday.

After Alvaro Negredo's opener, Lazar Markovic, Oumar Niasse and Abel Hernandez replied for Hull to leave the hosts 3-1 up by the 33rd.

Maarten de Roon pulled a goal back for Middlesbrough in first-half stoppage time but Harry Maguire's header from a free kick in the 70th restored Hull's two-goal cushion.