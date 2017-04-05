Liverpool concedes late to draw 2-2 against Bournemouth

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool conceded an 87th-minute goal to draw 2-2 against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday, a setback to its hopes of holding on to a Champions League qualification place.

Josh King's equalizer at Anfield ensured Juergen Klopp's side had another disappointing result against one of the supposedly weaker teams in the league.

Liverpool remained in third place, and is now two points ahead of fourth-place Manchester City, but it has played more games than all of its rivals in the top six. The gap between Liverpool and sixth-place Manchester United, which has two games in hand, is six points.

Liverpool recovered from conceding in the seventh minute, when Benik Afobe pounced on Georginio Wijnaldum's weak back-pass to score, as Philippe Coutinho equalized in the 40th after good work by Roberto Firmino.

Divock Origi, starting because of an injury to Sadio Mane, headed Liverpool in front in the 59th.