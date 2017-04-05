Los Angeles Rams sign former Washington centre John Sullivan
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have signed former Washington
The Rams announced the deal Wednesday for the latest candidate to replace Tim Barnes, who was released last month. Barnes had spent the past six seasons with the Rams, starting 36 games.
Sullivan was the Minnesota Vikings' starting
Sullivan spent last season playing for Washington offensive
Demetrius Rhaney is the other
Los Angeles signed Buffalo
