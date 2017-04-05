Los Angeles Rams sign former Washington centre John Sullivan

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have signed former Washington centre John Sullivan.

The Rams announced the deal Wednesday for the latest candidate to replace Tim Barnes, who was released last month. Barnes had spent the past six seasons with the Rams, starting 36 games.

Sullivan was the Minnesota Vikings' starting centre from 2009-14. The Notre Dame product missed the 2015 season with a back injury, and he started one game for the Redskins last season after Minnesota released him.

Sullivan spent last season playing for Washington offensive co-ordinator Sean McVay, who became Rams head coach in January.

Demetrius Rhaney is the other centre on the roster.

Los Angeles signed Buffalo centre Ryan Groy to an offer sheet last month, but the Bills matched it.

