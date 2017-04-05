Man City owners buy Uruguayan club, expand global network

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City's Abu Dhabi ownership has expanded its portfolio of global clubs by completing the purchase of Uruguayan team Club Atletico Torque.

City Football Group, of which Premier League giant Man City is the flagship team, already has partnership clubs in New York; Melbourne, Australia; and Yokohama, Japan.

CA Torque, which is based in Montevideo, plays in the second division of the Uruguayan league and was founded in 2007.

The CFG has also announced a "collaboration agreement" with Atletico Venezuela, which plays in the top division in Venezuela.