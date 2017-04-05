OHL Roundup: Kopacka, Greyhounds open series against Attack with a victory
A
A
Share via Email
SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — Jack Kopacka struck twice as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds downed the visiting Owen Sound Attack 4-1 on Wednesday to open their Ontario Hockey League second-round playoff series.
Gustav Bouramman scored the eventual winner 6:03 into the third period for the Greyhounds, who host Game 2 of the best-of-seven set on Friday.
Kopacka added his second of the game soon after Bouramman and Conor Timmins rounded out the offence with an empty-net goal at 19:14.
Ethan Szypula made it a 1-1 game with a goal just 1:32 into the third for the Attack.
Joseph Raaymakers made 27 saves for the win as Michael McNiven kicked out 34-of-37 shots in defeat.
Sault Ste. Marie went 1 for 3 on the power play while Owen Sound failed to score on three chances with the man advantage.
Most Popular
-
Father kicked out of courtroom at Christopher Garnier's bail revocation hearing in Halifax
-
Two victims in triple shooting north of Winnipeg identified by family
-
Hold the cheese: Why sticking to the chips is a better party option
-
Police ask for help finding missing Halifax-area woman, last seen headed to Peggy's Cove