OHL Roundup: Kopacka, Greyhounds open series against Attack with a victory

SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — Jack Kopacka struck twice as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds downed the visiting Owen Sound Attack 4-1 on Wednesday to open their Ontario Hockey League second-round playoff series.

Gustav Bouramman scored the eventual winner 6:03 into the third period for the Greyhounds, who host Game 2 of the best-of-seven set on Friday.

Kopacka added his second of the game soon after Bouramman and Conor Timmins rounded out the offence with an empty-net goal at 19:14.

Ethan Szypula made it a 1-1 game with a goal just 1:32 into the third for the Attack.

Joseph Raaymakers made 27 saves for the win as Michael McNiven kicked out 34-of-37 shots in defeat.