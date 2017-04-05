Palace revival ends with 3-1 loss at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Crystal Palace's revival in the Premier League was ended after conceding two late goals in a 3-1 loss at Southampton on Wednesday, plunging the team back into relegation trouble.

After beating first-place Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday for a fourth straight win, Palace took the lead against Southampton through Christian Benteke in the 31st minute.

But Nathan Redmond equalized in the 45th, before Japan defender Maya Yoshida's tap-in put Southampton ahead in the 84th and James Ward-Prowse added a third for the home side a minute later.

Palace dropped to within three points of the relegation zone and has a tough eight-game run-in that includes matches against Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United.