Peralta, 3 HRs lift Brewers past Rockies 6-1

MILWAUKEE — Eric Thames, Travis Shaw and Jonathan Villar each homered, Wily Peralta pitched five effective innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1 Wednesday night.

Thames hit a 3-1 pitch 450 feet to deep centre and Shaw teed off on a 1-0 pitch for a two-run homer job off Tyler Chatwood (0-1) in the bottom of the fourth. The Brewers added the left-handed hitting tandem to rebalance last season's predominantly right-handed lineup.

Villar ended the Colorado bullpen's scoreless streak at 9 1/3 innings this season with a two-run shot in the eighth.

Peralta (1-0) allowed three hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked one. He's already off to a better start than a year ago when he lost his first three outings and struggled through 10 more before being demoted to Triple-A Colorado Springs. He pitched effectively in his final 10 starts after being recalled, posting a 3-4 record with a 2.92 ERA.

Neftali Feliz came on with two outs and the bases loaded and struck out Charlie Blackmon for his first save of the season and the 100th of his career.

Mark Reynolds had a run-scoring single off Taylor Jungmann in the ninth.

Chatwood, who was 8-1 away from Coors Field and had a franchise-record 1.69 road ERA last season, allowed four runs on seven hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out five in his first appearance at Miller Park.

Hernan Perez doubled home a run in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: LHP Chris Rusin (right oblique strain) throws Thursday at Triple-A Albuquerque. "Hopefully, he'll get to 45 pitches," manager Bud Black said. The plan is to lengthen him out to three innings or the pitch count. ... RHP Chad Qualls (right forearm tightness) threw a bullpen session in Arizona. He is scheduled to throw another one Saturday at Coors Field with a rehab assignment to follow. ... RHP Jairo Diaz (recovering from Tommy John surgery) threw Wednesday and briefly remains in an extended spring-training routine before his rehab assignment.

Brewers: INF/OF Nick Franklin was claimed off waivers Wednesday from Tampa Bay and takes the roster spot of RHP Michael Blazek, who was designated for assignment. ... Milwaukee RHP Matt Garza, on the DL with a right groin injury, weathered his throwing session off the mound Tuesday and should have another live session this weekend. "He's all good," manager Craig Counsell said. "He's still on target for a rehab start next week." . Thames played for the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization the past three seasons and led the league with 40 home runs in 2016.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela makes his major-league debut. He spent the 2016 season with Double-A Hartford where he went 4-1 with a 1.82 ERA in seven starts. This spring, he was 0-4 with a 4.61 ERA in eight games (five starts).

Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson makes his first start of the season. He went 9-11 (ERA 4.39) in 31 games (30 starts) last season. He is 3-3 with a 5.30 ERA in 10 career starts against the Rockies.