Sports

QB David Fales back with Gase after signing with Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. — Quarterback David Fales is back with coach Adam Gase after signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Fales was a sixth-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in 2014 and spent three seasons with them. Gase was their offensive co-ordinator in 2015.

Fales has played in only one game in his career. The Dolphins announced the signing Wednesday, and he'll compete for a roster spot in Miami behind Ryan Tannehill and Matt Moore.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NFL, sports

Most Popular