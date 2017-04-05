QB David Fales back with Gase after signing with Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. — Quarterback David Fales is back with coach Adam Gase after signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Fales was a sixth-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in 2014 and spent three seasons with them. Gase was their offensive co-ordinator in 2015.

Fales has played in only one game in his career. The Dolphins announced the signing Wednesday, and he'll compete for a roster spot in Miami behind Ryan Tannehill and Matt Moore.

