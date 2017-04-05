Rain postpones Tigers at White Sox game to May
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CHICAGO — Rain has forced the postponement of Wednesday's game between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers.
The game will be made up on Friday, May 26 as part of a doubleheader.
Rain had also postponed Monday's season-opener for the two teams. A day later, Justin Verlander struck out 10 to match the most by a Detroit pitcher on opening day since Mickey Lolich in 1970, and the Tigers backed him with three home runs in a 6-3 victory.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball