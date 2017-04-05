Rain postpones Tigers-White Sox game to May 26
CHICAGO — The game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox has been postponed because of rain.
The game will be made up May 26 as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:10 p.m. CT. The next game will begin 30 minutes after.
Bad weather has played havoc with the scheduled three-game series. Opening Day was postponed on Monday. The teams played on Tuesday without delay — a 6-3 Detroit victory as Justin Verlander struck out 10 — but have played just one game in three days.