Rain postpones Tigers-White Sox game to May 26

CHICAGO — The game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox has been postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up May 26 as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:10 p.m. CT. The next game will begin 30 minutes after.

Only tickets for May 26 will be honoured for the doubleheader. Tickets for Wednesday's game can be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value to any White Sox game this season.