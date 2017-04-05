Sports

Richard goes 8 innings, Padres beat Dodgers 4-0

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Richard pitched eight impressive innings, Yangervis Solarte homered and the San Diego Padres turned four double plays to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers were limited to five hits after pounding out 14 in a 14-3 rout Monday, when they set a franchise record for opening day by belting four home runs.

Corey Seager, last season's NL Rookie of the Year, went 0 of 3 with a strikeout and hit into two double plays for Los Angeles.

The Padres had 11 hits after being held to five by Clayton Kershaw and Chris Hatcher on Monday.

Richard (1-0) allowed five hits on 99 pitches. The left-hander struck out five and walked two in starting his second career stint with the Padres. Brad Hand pitched the ninth to complete the shutout.

